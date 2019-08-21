Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE): Earnings Expected To Remain Subdued

On 30 June 2019, Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE) released its most recent earnings update. Generally, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly bearish, with profits predicted to drop by 15% next year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 48%. Currently with a trailing-twelve-month profit of AU$41m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will drop to AU$35m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Estia Health's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is Estia Health going to perform in the near future?

The longer term view from the 5 analysts covering EHE is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To understand the overall trajectory of EHE's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

By 2022, EHE's earnings should reach AU$44m, from current levels of AU$41m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 1.7%. This leads to an EPS of A$0.16 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of A$0.16. This high rate of growth of revenue squeezes margins, as analysts predict an upcoming margin contraction from the current 7.0% to 6.6% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Estia Health, I've compiled three important aspects you should further research:

