Estill County man charged in connection with woman found dead on rural road

A 43-year-old Estill County man was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a 50-year-old woman who was found on a rural Estill County Road on Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police have charged Christopher Roberts of Irvine with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Roberts is being held at the Three Forks Regional Detention Center in Lee County.

Police were called at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to Marbleyard Road after a woman was found lying in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was later identified as Cindy Donnela Stevens-Roberts, 50, of Irvine.

No additional information was available Saturday.