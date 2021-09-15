Estimate: Revenues would drop before increasing under House Democrats' tax plan

Democrats plan to raise $1 trillion over 10 years by making the federal income tax code more progressive. But they won't get the money quickly — their plan actually decreases total income tax revenues in 2023. And when the money does come, it will come from the very rich.

Why it matters: Estimates released by the bipartisan Joint Committee on Taxation Tuesday show the House Democrats' plan raising $12 billion less than the current tax regime in 2023. But it will raise $133 billion more in 2029.

How it works: Taxes on the very rich would rise immediately, with taxpayers earning more than $1 million collectively paying just over $1 trillion in taxes, up from $908 billion under current law — an increase of 10.6%.

Americans making less than $40,000 per year would pay just $7.2 billion in federal income tax, down 90% from $72.3 billion under current law.

The top personal federal income tax rate would be 39.6%, up from 37%. Democrats also want to see an additional 3% tax on Americans who make more than $5 million per year.

The big picture: The income tax changes are a central part of the way in which Democrats are trying to raise the money to pay for President Biden's $3.5 trillion spending plan. They also want to increase the top capital gains tax rate to 25% from 20%.

