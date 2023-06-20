Estimated $2.7K worth of Merrie Monarch items stolen on Big Isle

Jun. 20—Hawaii island police are investigating the burglary of valuable items from the Merrie Monarch Festival office in Hilo.

Police said patrol officers responded to a reported burglary at the organization's Piilani Street office at about 7:49 a.m. Monday. Police said the break-in occurred between 10 a.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday and that several items were taken, including a gilt frame with a display of 12 Merrie Monarch Royal Court medals. Police said the value of the items stolen is estimated at $2,700.

Festival Vice President Kathy Kawelu said it is the first time in recent history that there has been a burglary at the office, which is near Edith Kanaka'ole Multi-Purpose Stadium, and that security for the office will be increased.

The Merrie Monarch Festival organization is a nonprofit that puts on a weeklong festival and prestigious hula competition every spring honoring the legacy of King David Kala­kaua. April marked the organization's 60th year.

Kawelu said she believes the burglars came in through the jalousie windows and, besides the medals, took some electronics and other merchandise from the office.

The medals stolen are worn by a volunteer representing King Kalakaua in the royal court.

"You hope for the best," Kawelu said. "We're hoping to get those medals back so our king can shine."

Anyone with information can call the department's nonemergency line at 808-935-3311 or email Detective John Balberde at john.balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300 or send a text via Text-A-Tip to 888777 (with "Tip HawaiiPD" in the message) and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.