Estimated 25 million to see boost in federal food benefits

  • FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2020, file photo, a woman receives a bag of groceries at a food bank at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. About 25 million Americans will be eligible for more food assistance money under a new policy adopted by President Joe Biden's administration under a change announced late Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
  • FILE - In this April 18, 2020, file photo, San Francisco-Marin Food Bank volunteers pack food into bags to be delivered to people in San Francisco. About 25 million Americans will be eligible for more food assistance money under a new policy adopted by President Joe Biden's administration under a change announced Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
1 / 2

Food Assistance Increase

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2020, file photo, a woman receives a bag of groceries at a food bank at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. About 25 million Americans will be eligible for more food assistance money under a new policy adopted by President Joe Biden's administration under a change announced late Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KATHLEEN RONAYNE
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About 25 million Americans will be eligible for more money in food assistance under a new policy adopted by Democratic President Joe Biden's administration.

The change announced late Thursday also came after the United States Department of Agriculture reached a settlement with two California plaintiffs who sued last year after they were blocked from accessing increased benefits approved by Congress because of the coronavirus pandemic. It could mean increased monthly benefits for roughly 1 million Californians.

“This is a real increase in people’s benefits that’s going to make it a little easier to keep food on the table," said Lindsay Nako, director of litigation and training at the Impact Fund, which represented the California plaintiffs alongside the Western Center on Law & Poverty.

Plaintiffs in Pennsylvania have reached a similar settlement with the USDA.

Congress approved emergency benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, sometimes called food stamps, after the coronavirus hit last March. But people already receiving the maximum monthly benefit — meaning the lowest-income households — were not eligible for the increase.

Robin Hall was one of them, and she became a plaintiff in the California case. Hall, who is in her mid-40s, was living in transitional housing in late 2019 and dealing with homelessness as the pandemic began. She has health conditions, including Type 2 diabetes, that dictated her nutrition needs, and she would turn to food banks and other local programs to fill gaps when she ran out of benefits each month. At the time the lawsuit was filed, the maximum monthly benefit payment in California was $194.

“The pandemic made it much harder to get regular meals,” Hall said in a statement released by the Western Center. “This emergency assistance will be a huge help to me and many others. I feel so honored to fight for everyone like me."

Households that had not received at least $95 per month in increased benefits during the pandemic will be eligible to receive up to that amount going forward. Any household already getting that amount won't see an increase. It could take states several weeks to implement the increases, the USDA said.

The households that weren't getting any increase in benefits were those that were already lowest income. Forty percent are households with children, 20% include someone elderly and 15% have someone who is disabled, according to a USDA press release.

It marks a shift in policy between the Biden and Trump administrations. When Biden took office in January he issued an executive order directing all federal agencies to reassess pandemic assistance programs. The order specifically mentioned increasing food benefits to the lowest-income households.

The USDA estimates the policy change will send a total $1 billion monthly to 25 million people. California, the nation's most populous state, would see the biggest increase of nearly $120 million more in benefits per month. Texas residents would see an estimated additional $81 million per month.

Recommended Stories

  • USDA to boost emergency SNAP benefits for 25 million Americans

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday that households already receiving the maximum monthly benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will now be able to receive emergency benefits approved by Congress last March because of the coronavirus pandemic.Why it matters: The action, a reversal of Trump administration policy, will allow about 25 million Americans to receive $95 per month in increased benefits.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: Previously, the lowest income households were unable to get the additional emergency payments approved through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act because they were already receiving the maximum monthly benefits from SNAP.Plaintiffs in two lawsuits in Pennsylvania and California argued that former President Trump’s agriculture secretary, Sonny Perdue, misinterpreted a section of that act and denied the emergency allotments for millions of families, according to the Washington Post.What they're saying: “The emergency SNAP increases authorized by Congress last year were not being distributed equitably, and the poorest households — who have the least ability to absorb the economic shocks brought about by COVID — received little to no emergency benefit increases,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “As part of President Biden’s commitment to deliver economic relief, and ensure every family can afford to put food on the table, today’s actions will provide much-needed support for those who need it most.” The department said benefit levels will remain unchanged for households that have already been receiving the increased payments.The big picture: About 40% of the households that received little to no emergency allocations have children, while 20% include someone who is elderly and 15% include someone who has a disability, according to the Agriculture Department.Since the start of the pandemic, the department has distributed about $29 billion in emergency benefits.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Child tax credit: How much are you getting?

    Here's a simple explanation of how much money families will receive for the new 2021 child tax credit and who qualifies for the payments.

  • 'Law & Order SVU’s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler Reunite During Emotional Crossover Event

    'Law & Order SVU’s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler reunited on-screen during the NBC show’s emotional crossover event. The reunion comes after over 10 years since Christopher Meloni’s last appearance on the show.

  • McConnell rules out GOP support for Biden spending plan

    Senate Democrats are already signaling they may set up the infrastructure bill to pass along party lines.

  • Seals 'need space', new Government campaign urges, after 'Freddie' was killed by dog on Thames

    Seals ‘need space’ from humans and drones, a new Government campaign has urged, after a pup named in honour of Freddie Mercury was killed by a dog on the Thames. Freddie the seal, who was named after the Queen singer because of his crowd-pleasing performances, was euthanised last month after being mauled by a Patterdale terrier. Britons are now being told to keep their distance from the mammals as lockdown eases, with Defra highlighting the risk of seal fatalities from human interactions. Guidance includes never feeding seals and viewing them with binoculars, rather than up close. People are also advised to keep dogs on their leads and use masking lights on nearby drones where possible. “Seals are one of our most iconic marine mammals,” said George Eustice, the Environment Secretary. “They can be found along our coastline around the UK, and we must do all that we can to protect them. “I grew up in Cornwall, where we are lucky enough to frequently see grey seals – a rare seal species. I know how vulnerable our iconic seals are, and the importance of the work carried out by organisations such as the Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust. “It is vital that we work together to protect our precious marine species. I hope that this campaign will raise awareness and act as a timely reminder ahead of further easing of lockdown restrictions and the expected increase of people looking to enjoy outdoor spaces. “We have recently taken measures through the Fisheries Act 2020 to further protections for seals, and I urge everyone to respect the guidance, give seals space, and help protect these vulnerable marine mammals.”

  • Taxpayers won’t have to file extra paperwork to get this valuable unemployment tax break, IRS confirms

    The Internal Revenue Service has an important message for people who already filed their 2020 taxes before a valuable tax break became law. The exemption only applied to 2020 jobless benefits, but the problem was, around the time President Joe Biden signed the sprawling relief package in early March approximately 66 million households had already filed their 2020 income taxes. As the pandemic battered businesses, a peak of 23 million people were out of work in April 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • Haley Jones, Stanford survive South Carolina 66-65 to advance to women's championship game

    The Cardinal, the overall No. 1 seed in the women's NCAA Tournament, wins nail-biter after Gamecocks make steal, miss two last-second shots.

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks May Be Coming: 10 Smart Ways To Spend It

    With the third stimulus check in most Americans' bank accounts, talk of a fourth is already on everyone's minds. Related: Most Americans Used Stimulus Check To Pay Bills Surveys from the past two...

  • Biden hails strong jobs report, but warns economy could slow if COVID surges again

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday welcomed data that showed the U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in March but warned Americans that the progress on the economy could be reversed if the coronavirus surges through the country again. "We still have a long way to go," Biden told reporters. Deaths are still rising in some states, and infections increasing, Biden warned.

  • A COVID-19 lockdown, or 'mockdown'? Ontario doctors, residents of province slam 'emergency brake' rules, believe it 'won't be enough'

    People in Ontario react to the provincial government implementing a four week "emergency brake" lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

  • No Matter How Much I Want My Kids Back in School, We're Leaving the Choice to Them

    It was the moment I have been waiting for all year: an e-mail confirming my kids' school reopening hit my inbox. Instantly, I squealed.

  • Ontario 'pulling the emergency brake' with third COVID-19 lockdown as cases rise, ICU beds fill

    The Canadian province of Ontario will enter a limited lockdown for 28 days on Saturday, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise and more dangerous virus variants take hold, the premier said on Thursday. The lockdown for Canada's most populous province will fall short of enacting a stay-at-home order, which new government modeling released earlier on Thursday suggested would be necessary to avoid a doubling to some 6,000 new COVID-19 cases per day by late April. Ontario's third lockdown since the pandemic began will shutter all indoor and outdoor dining, although retailers will remain open with capacity limits, Premier Doug Ford said, calling the measures "pulling the emergency brake" on the entire province.

  • Houston sees increase in fentanyl-laced drugs

    Houston’s drug testing lab reports “an alarming increase” in seized pills containing the synthetic opiod, fentanyl, which, according to authorities can be lethal in small amounts. (April 1)

  • Man, woman and child all slashed in possible NYC hate crime

    A Jewish couple and their 1-year-old son were all slashed Wednesday evening in Lower Manhattan in what is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

  • What if the Earth spun sideways on its axis

    The Earth spins on a 23.5-degree tilt, which causes the seasons. But if the planet tilted more, all the way to 90 degrees, it would throw the world into chaos. The Northern Hemisphere would experience a six-month-long winter that would devastate the ecosystem and destroy crops. After that, a six-month-long summer that would melt the ice caps, raise sea levels, and flood coastal cities.

  • As Tesla takes the plunge, wary insurers watch crypto craze from the sidelines

    If Elon Musk's Tesla wanted to insure all of its recent $1.5 billion bitcoin investment against the myriad of pitfalls it could encounter, like hacks, theft and fraud, it would be out of luck. Insurers have yet to catch up with the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as an investment and in commerce: Musk said last month Tesla's customers can now use bitcoin as payment. Scant regulation and volatile prices of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies make many insurers reluctant to underwrite the risks, despite booming demand for protection of digital assets and for personal liabilities of directors and executives of companies that deal with cryptocurrencies.

  • Pregnant women who are exposed to chemicals in nail polish, shampoo, and toys may have a higher postpartum depression risk

    Phthalates affects the hormone progesterone, which could increase the risk of postpartum depression, a small study found.

  • 15 delicious low-calorie foods that are filling and can help you lose weight

    Low-calorie foods like high-fiber veggies, fruits, lean meat, fish, and whole grains are filling and can help you lose weight.

  • 10 Supply Shortages That May Happen Again This Year

    Unless you were a prepper — someone who actively prepares for a catastrophic disaster or emergency — at the beginning of 2020, you probably didn’t have a stockpile of food and supplies stored conveniently at home when the pandemic hit. While no one will argue that it’s not a good feeling when you’re on your last roll of toilet paper, or you need milk and the store shelves are empty, that’s no excuse to hoard when the opportunity presents itself. Instead, when supplies are fully stocked, slowly stockpile the nonperishables you need and consider searching for long-lasting alternatives to the perishable foods you enjoy.

  • Coyotes reveal their secrets on how they cross the U.S.-Mexico border

    Two men who work as coyotes, or human smugglers, told Noticias Telemundo that for those desperate enough, a payment of $8,000 each will suffice to get them into the U.S. through the desert.Details: To cross people by car, hiding them in secret compartments, they’ll charge up to $20,000 because the coyotes swear U.S. immigration officers get a cut to turn a blind eye.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they’re saying: Walking through the desert “is the hardest route, but also the safest: there’s less vigilance” from authorities, smuggler Orlando told Noticias Telemundo. To cross someone by car “we get notice [from la migra] of a specific time and which of the inspection lines to queue up in,” the coyote said.By the numbers: The typical desert trek skirts the border wall and takes from four hours to four days depending on the time of year. The Border Patrol found 300 bodies in the last fiscal year of people who died crossing the desert en route to the border, due mostly to hypothermia and dehydration. The number of unaccompanied minors attempting to cross to the U.S. could balloon to 26,000 by September from the current 16,000, according to official documents leaked to Axios.This story first appeared in Axios Latino, a weekly collaboration between Axios and Noticias Telemundo. Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free