Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?

CARLA K. JOHNSON
·5 min read

The omicron wave that assaulted the United States this winter also bolstered its defenses, leaving enough protection against the coronavirus that future spikes will likely require much less — if any — dramatic disruption to society.

Millions of individual Americans’ immune systems now recognize the virus and are primed to fight it off if they encounter omicron, or even another variant.

About half of eligible Americans have received booster shots, there have been nearly 80 million confirmed infections overall and many more infections have never been reported. One influential model uses those factors and others to estimate that 73% of Americans are, for now, immune to omicron, the dominant variant, and that could rise to 80% by mid-March.

This will prevent or shorten new illnesses in protected people and reduce the amount of virus circulating overall, likely tamping down new waves. Hospitals will get a break from overwhelmed ICUs, experts agree.

“We have changed,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle. “We have been exposed to this virus and we know how to deal with it.”

The coronavirus — the current variant or future ones that are sure to pop up — remains a dangerous germ. It is still infecting more than 130,000 Americans and killing more than 2,000 every day. Tens of millions of people remain vulnerable.

And there will be future outbreaks. The notion of a “herd immunity” that could stop the virus has slipped away under the harsh reality of new variants, waning immunity, and the rejection of vaccines by some Americans.

But the coronavirus is no longer new. Two years ago it arrived in a nation where nobody’s immune system had seen it before. The entire population — 330 million people — were immunologically naive, that is, susceptible to infection.

"I am optimistic even if we have a surge in summer, cases will go up, but hospitalizations and deaths will not,” said Mokdad, who works on the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model, which calculated the 73% figure for The Associated Press.

With varying degrees of relief and caution, many Americans are starting to return to their pre-pandemic lifestyles.

Sarah Rixen, 41, of Bismarck, North Dakota, started singing again with a civic chorus after taking a year off. Now, with omicron winding down, she said she feels more confident than at any time since the crisis began.

“But I am still a little leery that there could be another variant around the corner,” said Rixen, noting that her family and most of her relatives are fully vaccinated. “I am still going to wear a mask.”

As mask mandates ease, workers return to offices and flights fill up, experts are trying to understand whether this return to normal can last, or if another setback is looming.

To address that, researchers are trying to answer questions about the virus, the vaccine, and how our bodies respond: How fast is booster protection waning against omicron? How long does protection from infection last? How many mild infections were never reported? How many people got infected but had no symptoms?

To find clues, they use health data from other countries such as Britain, Denmark, South Africa and Qatar to project what could be in store.

Scientists at Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health estimates that about three out of four people in the United States will have been infected by omicron by the end of the surge.

“We know it’s a huge proportion of the population,” said Shaun Truelove, an epidemiologist and disease modeler at Johns Hopkins. “This varies a lot by location, and in some areas we expect the number infected to be closer to one in two."

That means different regions or groups of people have different level of protection — and risk. In Virginia, disease modelers are thinking about their population in terms of groups with different levels of immunity.

They estimate about 45% of Virginians have the highest level of immunity through boosted vaccination or through vaccination plus a recent infection with omicron. Another 47% have immunity that has waned somewhat; and 7% are the most vulnerable because they were never vaccinated and never infected.

In all, the vast majority of Virginians have at least some immunity, said Bryan Lewis, a computational epidemiologist who leads University of Virginia's COVID-19 modeling team.

“That’s going to be a nice shield of armor for our population as a whole,” Lewis said. “If we do get to very low case rates, we certainly can ease back on some of these restrictions."

Still, while the population is better protected, many individuals are not. Even by the most optimistic estimates for population immunity, 80 million or so Americans are still vulnerable. That's about the same as the total number of confirmed infections in the U.S. during the pandemic.

“The 26% who could still get omicron right now have to be very careful,” Mokdad said.

Andrew Pekosz, a virus researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, is concerned that people — particularly unvaccinated omicron survivors — may have a false sense of security. “In an ideal world, unvaccinated individuals infected with omicron would be lining up for a vaccine shot,” he said.

Also, estimating protection is far from an exact science. It’s a moving target, as immunity wanes and new variants circulate. Protection varies widely from person to person. And it’s impossible to know for sure how many people are protected at all. The IHME model estimates a wide range — from 63% to 81% of Americans.

“We’ve reached a much better position for the coming months, but with waning immunity we shouldn’t take it for granted," Mokdad said.

___

AP writer Dave Kolpack in Fargo, North Dakota, contributed.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GB men set up United States semi-final after sweeping aside Canada

    Bruce Mouat’s side claimed a 5-2 win to end an impressive group stage with an 8-1 record – but next up they must meet the United States.

  • Shiffrin poised to pounce for Olympic combined

    Mikaela Shiffrin was perfectly poised in her bid for an elusive individual Olympic medal at the Beijing Games after posting the fifth fastest downhill time in the women's alpine combined on Thursday.

  • Avalanche beat Golden Knights 2-0, spoil Eichel's debut

    Gabriel Landeskog broke a scoreless tie early in the third period, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 on Wednesday night. Colorado’s victory spoiled the long-awaited debut of Jack Eichel, who was in action for the first time since being acquired from Buffalo and becoming the first NHL player to play after having artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck in November. Eichel, acquired by Vegas in a trade with Buffalo for a package including forwards Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs on Nov. 4, had surgery Nov. 12, began practicing with the Golden Knights on Jan. 11, and was cleared for full contact Feb. 7.

  • What Happens if Starbucks China Problem Gets Bigger?

    Starbucks has major growth ambitions and those ambitions are tied directly to its expansion in China. The coffee chain has accelerated its growth plans in China in recent years and has said that it wants 6,000 stores in the country of 1.5 billion people by 2022. But to be successful in China, Starbucks needs to do more than sling coffee beans.

  • Olympics Live: Canadian women beat US 3-2 for hockey gold

    Canada has defeated the United States 3-2 in the fierce rivals’ latest showdown to win the gold medal in women’s hockey. Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice and assisted on Sarah Nurse’s goal to add another chapter to her legacy as “Captain Clutch” for Canada. Goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens made 38 saves and was at her best when under siege.

  • US-born freeskier Eileen Gu wins second medal at the Beijing Olympics with silver finish in slopestyle

    Freestyle skier Eileen Gu has won her second medal at the Beijing Winter Games, finishing second in the slopestyle course on Tuesday and falling just short of the gold by only 0.33 points behind Mathilde Gremaud. Competing in subzero temperatures, Gu was sitting in eighth place after the first two runs but managed to land a big score on her third run, placing second with a final score of 86.23, reported the New York Times.

  • Eileen Gu Wins Second Olympic Medal After Claiming Silver in Women's Freeski Slopestyle

    Medal # 2️⃣ for Eileen Gu. 🥈The 18-year-old earns her second Olympic medal of the 2022 #WinterOlympics in women's freeski slopestyle.📺 @nbc and @peacockTV 💻 https://t.co/kCkQzKDhze pic.twitter.com/oDfUgndd3g- NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2022 US-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who represents China, won the silver medal in women's freeski slopestyle at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

  • U.S. officials prepare for pandemic's next phase as Omicron wanes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. health officials said on Wednesday they are preparing for the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic as Omicron-related cases decline, including updating CDC guidance on mask-wearing and shoring up U.S. testing capacity. The seven-day average of daily cases dropped 40% from the previous week, while the daily hospital admission average dropped 28% and the average daily deaths dropped 9%, according to CDC data. "Our highest, first priority is fighting Omicron," Zients said.

  • Former Iowa State basketball player Xavier Foster no longer a suspect in sexual assault investigation

    Xavier Foster is "no longer being looked at as a potential suspect in the investigation” of a 2020 sexual assault, an Ames police commander said.

  • Opinion: Dress code for 'males' in Iowa Senate makes me wonder what would happen if I, a nonbinary person, won office

    Community organizer and prospective Iowa Senate candidate: Nobody at the State Capitol needs to know anything about my genitals or my genes.

  • Most local COVID deaths involve chronic conditions

    Reproduced from Austin Public Health; Chart: Axios VisualsLocal health officials have released new data that reveals virtually everyone who died from COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County had chronic health conditions.The big picture: At least 1,282 people have died from the coronavirus in the last two years, and local health officials found that 95% of those victims had at least one comorbidity.More than half had two or more.Hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease accounted for many of the underl

  • Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin quips she’ll invite Fauci to Idaho so she can ‘lock him up’

    She also took aim at an event hosted by Boise Police and Boise State University.

  • 'You cannot sustain a red alert': Why more doctors want to stop making kids mask up in school

    A conversation about an "offramp" to masking in schools has accelerated as New York, Illinois and other states talk about phasing out mandates.

  • If You Invested $100 in Ethereum on Its First Day, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Although Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gets most of the glory, as the largest digital currency by market value, it's Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) that's delivered the truly jaw-dropping returns of late. When comparing the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, Ethereum has the advantage over Bitcoin during most time frames. Over the trailing one-year, three-year, and five-year stretch (as of Feb. 10), Ethereum has respectively edged out Bitcoin 64% to (11%), 2,350% to 1,060%, and 25,540% to 4,110%.

  • Spotify Needs Joe Rogan Because Streaming Music Doesn't Make Money.

    Spotify Chief Executive Daniel Ek recently affirmed that the streaming-music and podcast service would back Joe Rogan, in the face of calls to cut ties with the controversial podcast host. Music artists led by Neil Young, as well as his former bandmates David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash, as well as Joni Mitchell have asked Spotify to remove their work from the service because of Rogan. It's possible the company has backed its highly paid host because streaming music isn't terribly profitable and streaming talk is.

  • Queen Elizabeth quips she 'can't move' too much

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday quipped to members of the royal household that she could not move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since her son Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19. Charles, 73, the heir to the throne, last week pulled out of an event after contracting coronavirus for a second time. A palace source said the 95-year-old monarch was not displaying any symptoms but the situation was being monitored.

  • Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) closed at $66.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day.

  • Newspaper rejects fake report about New Zealand govt 'adding vaccines to water supply'

    As New Zealand faced a surge in Covid-19 infections, social media posts claimed the government planned to add vaccines to the water supply in a bid to increase inoculation rates. The posts purported to show a report from a popular newspaper announcing the plan. However, the purported report is fabricated, the newspaper and the health ministry told AFP. A health expert said the idea of adding vaccines to the water supply was "simply ridiculous"."Wtf!!!...seriously," reads a Facebook post from Jan

  • Rihanna just let fans in on her $54 'go-to' pregnancy beauty must-have

    Shoppers say that this celeb-approved body butter keeps "skin so soft all day."

  • Japan set to announce easing of strict border measures

    Japan is set to announce on Thursday that it will ease border controls put in place to counter the spread of the coronavirus, measures that are the strictest among wealthy nations and have been slammed by business leaders and educators. About 150,000 foreign students have been kept out of the country, along with workers desperately needed by an aging nation with a shrinking population, prompting warnings of labour shortages and damage to Japan's international reputation. Japan briefly eased its border rules, which have effectively kept the nation closed to non-residents for two years, late in 2021 but tightened them again just weeks later as the Omicron variant emerged overseas.