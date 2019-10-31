Estimating The Fair Value Of Afterpay Touch Group Limited (ASX:APT)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Afterpay Touch Group Limited (ASX:APT) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$319.8m -AU$411.8m AU$277.3m AU$360.8m AU$439.3m AU$509.3m AU$569.7m AU$620.9m AU$664.2m AU$701.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 30.11% Est @ 21.77% Est @ 15.93% Est @ 11.85% Est @ 8.99% Est @ 6.98% Est @ 5.58% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% -AU$295.9 -AU$352.3 AU$219 AU$264 AU$298 AU$319 AU$330 AU$333 AU$329 AU$322

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$1.8b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$701m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ 8.1%– 2.3%) = AU$12b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$12b÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= AU$5.7b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$7.4b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$28.9, the company appears about fair value at a 2.0% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

ASX:APT Intrinsic value, October 31st 2019 More

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Afterpay Touch Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.972. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.