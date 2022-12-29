Estimating The Fair Value Of Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$329.8m AU$54.7m AU$241.2m AU$225.9m AU$176.2m AU$149.1m AU$133.9m AU$125.1m AU$120.1m AU$117.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -15.37% Est @ -10.20% Est @ -6.58% Est @ -4.04% Est @ -2.27% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.8% -AU$306 AU$47.0 AU$192 AU$167 AU$121 AU$94.8 AU$78.9 AU$68.4 AU$60.8 AU$55.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$579m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$117m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.8%– 1.9%) = AU$2.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$2.0b÷ ( 1 + 7.8%)10= AU$940m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$1.5b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$1.1, the company appears about fair value at a 17% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bellevue Gold as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.073. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Bellevue Gold

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Bellevue Gold, we've put together three fundamental elements you should explore:

Risks: You should be aware of the 3 warning signs for Bellevue Gold (2 don't sit too well with us!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does BGL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

