Estimating The Fair Value Of Best World International Limited (SGX:CGN)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Best World International Limited (SGX:CGN) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$93.0m S$82.4m S$76.3m S$72.8m S$70.8m S$69.9m S$69.6m S$69.8m S$70.4m S$71.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -17.08% Est @ -11.40% Est @ -7.42% Est @ -4.64% Est @ -2.69% Est @ -1.32% Est @ -0.37% Est @ 0.30% Est @ 0.77% Est @ 1.10% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% S$86.4 S$71.2 S$61.2 S$54.3 S$49.1 S$45.0 S$41.7 S$38.9 S$36.4 S$34.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$518m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$71m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.6%– 1.9%) = S$1.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$1.3b÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= S$607m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$1.1b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$2.5, the company appears about fair value at a 4.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Best World International as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.955. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Best World International

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine CGN's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for CGN.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Best World International, we've compiled three relevant aspects you should look at:

Risks: As an example, we've found 1 warning sign for Best World International that you need to consider before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for CGN's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

