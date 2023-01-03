Estimating The Fair Value Of CENIT Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CSH)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of CENIT Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CSH) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €4.50m €8.90m €8.41m €8.09m €7.87m €7.72m €7.62m €7.55m €7.51m €7.48m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -5.50% Est @ -3.84% Est @ -2.68% Est @ -1.87% Est @ -1.30% Est @ -0.90% Est @ -0.62% Est @ -0.43% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.4% €4.2 €7.9 €7.0 €6.3 €5.8 €5.3 €5.0 €4.6 €4.3 €4.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €54m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.03%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €7.5m× (1 + 0.03%) ÷ (6.4%– 0.03%) = €118m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €118m÷ ( 1 + 6.4%)10= €64m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €118m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €12.2, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at CENIT as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.135. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for CENIT

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for CSH.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the German market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For CENIT, there are three important elements you should further examine:

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

