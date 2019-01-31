Estimating The Fair Value Of China Gas Holdings Limited (HKG:384)

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of China Gas Holdings Limited (HKG:384) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for China Gas Holdings by following the link below.
Is 384 fairly valued?
I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.
5-year cash flow forecast
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Levered FCF (HK$, Millions)
|HK$2.55k
|HK$3.28k
|HK$3.70k
|HK$6.81k
|HK$10.33k
|Source
|Analyst x5
|Analyst x5
|Analyst x3
|Analyst x1
|Analyst x1
|Present Value Discounted @ 8.98%
|HK$2.34k
|HK$2.76k
|HK$2.86k
|HK$4.83k
|HK$6.72k
Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= HK$20b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 9%.
Terminal Value (TV) = FCF2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = HK$10b × (1 + 2%) ÷ (9% – 2%) = HK$151b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = HK$151b ÷ ( 1 + 9%)5 = HK$98b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is HK$118b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of HK$23.22. Relative to the current share price of HK$24, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.
The assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at China Gas Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.872. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. For 384, I’ve put together three relevant factors you should further examine:
