Estimating The Fair Value Of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

How far off is Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Clearwater Paper

Is Clearwater Paper Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$76.0m

US$65.0m

US$58.8m

US$55.2m

US$53.2m

US$52.1m

US$51.7m

US$51.7m

US$52.0m

US$52.5m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x2

Est @ -14.45%

Est @ -9.54%

Est @ -6.09%

Est @ -3.68%

Est @ -2%

Est @ -0.82%

Est @ 0.01%

Est @ 0.59%

Est @ 0.99%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 10%

US$68.8

US$53.3

US$43.7

US$37.2

US$32.4

US$28.8

US$25.8

US$23.4

US$21.3

US$19.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$354m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$53m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (10%– 1.9%) = US$632m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$632m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= US$234m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$588m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$40.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Clearwater Paper as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Clearwater Paper, there are three relevant aspects you should further research:

  1. Risks: Take risks, for example - Clearwater Paper has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

  2. Future Earnings: How does CLW's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NYSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • College Dropout Turns Thiel Fellowship Into a $2 Billion Figma Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Dylan Field dropped out of an Ivy League school in 2012 to take a grant from the billionaire Peter Thiel and start a software company called Figma. A decade later, Field’s stake in the company is now worth over $2 billion.Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionPatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Mil

  • Kevin O’Leary Says High Market Volatility Signals Opportunity; Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Analysts Like

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. What we know for certain is that the S&P 500 is down 18% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ is down 26%. At least one investing expert, however, is getting on his soapbox to encourage investors to buy now, while prices are low. This is the view of Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary. The venture capitalist makes a case for investors to take advantage of vol

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • Ray Dalio says watch out for rates reaching this level, because Wall Street stocks will take a 20% hit

    The Fed has no choice but to raise rates higher than the market expects, predicts billionaire investor Ray Dalio. Watch out stock investors.

  • 2 Artificial-Intelligence Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Innovative technologies have regularly reshaped the world. In the last few decades, inventions like the personal computer, the internet, and the smartphone have dramatically enhanced human productivity, while creating tremendous wealth in the process. In fact, research company McKinsey estimates that AI could boost global economic output by 16% (or $13 trillion) between 2018 and 2030.

  • 1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

    Among six popular stock-split stocks in 2022 -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, DexCom, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks -- is one company that a select Wall Street analyst believes will plummet.

  • Nvidia Analyst Reverses Course A Week After China Ban Workaround Speculation

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the price target on Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $205 from $225 and kept a Buy rating. U.S. hyperscale "remains strong" into the end of 2022, with modest "pushbacks," but the first half of 2022 could see a potential slowdown. He believes some hyperscalers could start to see a slowdown into the end of 2022 due to macro concerns. His checks show hyperscale orders are seeing "pushbacks," but no cancels, with Q3 trending flat quarter-over-quarter and Q4 "potentia

  • Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a “high probability” the stock market will be “flat” for an entire decade

    Central banks are like “reformed smokers,” famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. “They’ve gone from printing a bunch of money, like driving a Porsche at 200 miles an hour, to not only taking the foot off the gas, but just slamming the brakes on.”

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.

    After a hotter-than-expected August inflation report, it is clear that the market volatility investors have become accustomed to this year is not done just yet. With the return of volatility, investors might want to once again think about where they can invest their money for a steadier stream of income. Dividend stocks are certainly one category that fits this need, as long as companies can maintain their payouts.

  • A punishing selloff in short-term debt is pushing one rate near the ‘magic’ level that ‘frightens’ markets

    The one-year Treasury yield briefly intermittently crosses 4% on Thursday as the Federal Reserve presses forward with its campaign to shrink its $8.8 trillion balance sheet.

  • Indian yoga guru's Patanjali plans to list four firms

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian consumer group Patanjali, co-founded by a well-known yoga guru, said on Friday it plans to list four group companies and increase group turnover to $12.5 billion in the next five to seven years. The producer of affordable, domestic-made goods is taking on bigger rivals such as Unilever and Procter & Gamble with plans to list its main consumer goods company, and medicine, wellness and lifestyle units. Set up in 2006, the firm's brand ambassador is Baba Ramdev, a household name whose television shows on yoga are watched by millions, with his bearded face smiling down from billboards and hoardings ubiquitous in India's villages.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    This fast-growing semiconductor company has been ravaged by the bear market, but this too shall pass.

  • Move Over, Nvidia. These High-Growth Nasdaq Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now.

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the most coveted stocks on the market for quite some time thanks to its rapid growth. Much of that growth in Nvidia stock is due to booming demand for the graphics cards that power a variety of applications ranging from gaming computers to data centers and vehicles. The loss of momentum in the key gaming GPU (graphics processing unit) business, as well as restrictions by the U.S. government on sales of data center chips to China, are going to weigh on Nvidia's performance in the short run.

  • 2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you think fast-growing companies are out of style, these two speedsters have more than doubled in recent months.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is the housing market really crashing? Redfin’s chief economist shares her predictions

    Inflation is high and interest rates keep rising, leading to a lot of speculation about the housing market, with many throwing around the word “crash.”

  • Billionaire investor Ray Dalio predicts the Fed will hike interest rates to at least 4.5% - and warns a major recession is likely

    The Bridgewater Associates boss forecasted long-term inflation of 4.5% to 5% and warned it could be even higher.

  • 10 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    In this article, we discuss 10 blue chip dividend stocks to buy after the market selloff. You can skip our detailed analysis of a recent selloff and its future implications, and go directly to read 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff. The decline of the US stock market this year […]

  • David Tepper Initiated Buying These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks David Tepper is buying for the rest of 2022. To skip the details of David Tepper’s achievements, investment philosophy, and information about Appaloosa Management, go directly to David Tepper Initiated Buying These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. David Tepper is an American billionaire and a […]