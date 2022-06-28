Estimating The Fair Value Of Eckoh plc (LON:ECK)

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Eckoh

Is Eckoh fairly valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (£, Millions)

UK£3.36m

UK£4.21m

UK£4.85m

UK£5.31m

UK£5.67m

UK£5.96m

UK£6.18m

UK£6.36m

UK£6.51m

UK£6.63m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 9.38%

Est @ 6.83%

Est @ 5.05%

Est @ 3.8%

Est @ 2.92%

Est @ 2.31%

Est @ 1.88%

Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 5.7%

UK£3.2

UK£3.8

UK£4.1

UK£4.2

UK£4.3

UK£4.3

UK£4.2

UK£4.1

UK£3.9

UK£3.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£39m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£6.6m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (5.7%– 0.9%) = UK£138m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£138m÷ ( 1 + 5.7%)10= UK£79m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£118m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.4, the company appears about fair value at a 1.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Eckoh as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Eckoh, there are three further items you should look at:

  1. Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Eckoh .

  2. Future Earnings: How does ECK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Tumbles After Disclosing Grand Jury Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, tumbled after disclosing that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to the company and members of its board of directors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-A

  • ‘We have a whole lot more to go down’: Suze Orman thinks we’re headed for a recession and warns that things may get a ‘little bit ugly.’ Here's what she likes for safety

    Suze is bearish — but not on everything.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The headlines have been busy recently about the heavy losses markets have taken this year, and that we’re in bear territory. But the real story of this year’s stock action isn’t so much the losses as it is the volatility. The wide swings in trading from day to day or week to week, overlaid on the downward trend, have generated more than their share of investor confusion. In times like these, when the trends are conflicting and the forecasts uncertain, the investing greats can serve as a source o

  • Cedar Point parent sells California park land; plans park's closure

    Cedar Fair plans to use proceeds from the land sale to speed up corporate strategies including resuming quarterly distributions to unit holders.

  • $3,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Help Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Take a 10-year outlook and tune out the short-term noise to build a fortune with these top growth stocks.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 10% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks’ past performance and latest trading trends, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. Dividend stocks are in the limelight these days as risk of a recession grows and investors […]

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • Crypto: Fear Returns with the Default of a Prominent Hedge Fund

    The lull does not seem to be able to last on the cryptocurrency market. After a few stabilization sessions, the prices of digital currencies are falling again, suggesting that investors' fears and questions about the solvency of certain firms in the sector remain strong. 3AC has defaulted on a loan worth more than $670 million, digital asset brokerage Voyager Digital said on June 27 in a notice.

  • 1 Suffering Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) executed a four-for-one stock split on July 20 of last year, and shares of the graphics specialist have had mixed fortunes on the market since then. Initially, Nvidia enjoyed an impressive post-split rally. Nvidia's drop offers an enticing opportunity to buy a stock that could fly higher in the long run.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

  • Robert Kiyosaki says that hot inflation will 'wipe out 50% of the US population' — here's what he means by that and how to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' is more bearish than ever.

  • Buy-the-dippers, take note: Wall Street’s most notorious bear sees a stock rally coming

    Morgan Stanley equity strategists, led by the bearish Michael Wilson, say the S&P 500 Index may climb another 5% to 7%—before resuming losses.

  • 11 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 11 best undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing has long been an investors’ go-to strategy to come atop the broad market and pocket huge profits for themselves and their […]

  • Legendary investor Howard Marks says to snap up cheap assets now, as "waiting for the bottom is a terrible idea"

    The Oaktree Capital Management investing chief told the Financial Times that he's buying the dip now, rather than trying to time the bottom.

  • Metals Haven’t Crashed This Hard Since the Great Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial metals are on track for the worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis as prices are pummeled by recession worries. Copper, the great economic bellwether, has ricocheted into a bear market from a record four months ago, while tin just tumbled 21% in its worst week since a 1980s crisis froze London trading for four years.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep.

  • Tesla Competitor Polestar's Stock Jumps 16% on First Day of Trading

    Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding (NASDAQ:PSNY) surged 15.8% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday. Polestar -- founded as a racing company -- was formerly the performance-car unit of Sweden's Volvo, which is owned by China's Geely Automobile Holdings. Volvo retained a large stake in Polestar following the SPAC merger.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Want to Overlook

    Dividend stocks can be a great way to make some passive income. The higher a stock's dividend yield, the more income the investment can produce. While investors still need to be cautious when buying higher-yielding dividend stocks because they can be at a higher risk of a dividend reduction, there are several excellent options.

  • 2 Highly Profitable Cathie Wood Stocks Poised to Bounce Back in the Long Run

    After her ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) soared 242% from April 2020 through January 2021, Cathie Wood's exchange traded fund (ETF) has crumbled. Year to date, the ETF has plunged almost 60%, and many of the star stock picker's favorite companies continue to tumble in the wake of rocketing inflation and rising interest rates. Generally speaking, Cathie Wood prefers high-growth companies with innovative business models.

  • Four big U.S. banks raise dividends after stress tests

    Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo hiked their dividends on Monday after the U.S. banks cleared their annual stress test exercise last week. The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday the country's largest lenders could easily weather a severe economic downturn, giving them a clean bill of health and paving the way for them to redistribute excess capital to shareholders. The results allowed banks to announce higher dividends despite the Fed's test being tougher than in 2021, pushing up some lenders' required capital buffers more than expected.

  • 5 Unique Stocks That Can Generate Transformational Wealth

    As much as you might hate to hear this, stock market corrections and bear markets are a perfectly normal part of the investing cycle. Including the current bear market decline that the benchmark S&P 500 and tech-focused Nasdaq Composite are navigating their way through, the broader market has dropped by a double-digit percentage, on average, every 1.85 years since the beginning of 1950. Despite corrections being commonplace, the amount of time Wall Street spends in a bull market handily outpaces periods of pessimism.