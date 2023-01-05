Estimating The Fair Value Of Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$550.6m AU$612.6m AU$667.5m AU$597.7m AU$682.9m AU$697.2m AU$711.4m AU$725.5m AU$739.6m AU$753.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 2.10% Est @ 2.03% Est @ 1.98% Est @ 1.95% Est @ 1.93% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8% AU$515 AU$537 AU$547 AU$459 AU$491 AU$469 AU$448 AU$428 AU$408 AU$389

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$4.7b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$754m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.8%– 1.9%) = AU$15b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$15b÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= AU$8.0b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$13b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$6.3, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Endeavour Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.826. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Endeavour Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Consumer Retailing market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Australian market.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Endeavour Group, we've compiled three relevant factors you should explore:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Endeavour Group you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does EDV's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

