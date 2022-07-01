Estimating The Fair Value Of Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ:ESOA) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$4.37m US$3.50m US$3.03m US$2.77m US$2.62m US$2.53m US$2.49m US$2.47m US$2.47m US$2.49m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -29.19% Est @ -19.85% Est @ -13.32% Est @ -8.74% Est @ -5.54% Est @ -3.29% Est @ -1.72% Est @ -0.62% Est @ 0.15% Est @ 0.68% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.1% US$4.0 US$2.9 US$2.3 US$2.0 US$1.7 US$1.5 US$1.3 US$1.2 US$1.1 US$1.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$19m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.5m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (9.1%– 1.9%) = US$35m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$35m÷ ( 1 + 9.1%)10= US$15m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$34m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$2.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Energy Services of America as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.696. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Energy Services of America, there are three important aspects you should assess:

Risks: As an example, we've found 5 warning signs for Energy Services of America that you need to consider before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for ESOA's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

