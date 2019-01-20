Estimating The Fair Value Of Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (HKG:27)

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (HKG:27) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Galaxy Entertainment Group by following the link below.
The calculation
I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.
5-year cash flow forecast
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Levered FCF (HK$, Millions)
|HK$13.07k
|HK$13.07k
|HK$13.07k
|HK$23.95k
|HK$23.08k
|Source
|Analyst x3
|Analyst x4
|Analyst x1
|Analyst x1
|Est @ -3.62%
|Present Value Discounted @ 12.69%
|HK$11.60k
|HK$10.29k
|HK$9.14k
|HK$14.85k
|HK$12.70k
Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= HK$59b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 12.7%.
Terminal Value (TV) = FCF2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = HK$23b × (1 + 2%) ÷ (12.7% – 2%) = HK$220b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = HK$220b ÷ ( 1 + 12.7%)5 = HK$121b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is HK$180b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of HK$41.55. Relative to the current share price of HK$49.15, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued at the time of writing.
The assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Galaxy Entertainment Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 12.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.336. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. For 27, there are three pertinent factors you should look at:
