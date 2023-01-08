Estimating The Fair Value Of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL)
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Model
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
Levered FCF (CA$, Millions)
CA$725.3m
CA$849.3m
CA$971.5m
CA$1.01b
CA$1.12b
CA$1.19b
CA$1.25b
CA$1.30b
CA$1.35b
CA$1.38b
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x11
Analyst x9
Analyst x2
Analyst x1
Analyst x1
Est @ 6.49%
Est @ 5.05%
Est @ 4.04%
Est @ 3.34%
Est @ 2.84%
Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7%
CA$667
CA$719
CA$757
CA$720
CA$738
CA$723
CA$698
CA$669
CA$636
CA$601
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$6.9b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.7%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$1.4b× (1 + 1.7%) ÷ (8.7%– 1.7%) = CA$20b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$20b÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= CA$8.7b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$16b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$42.4, the company appears about fair value at a 6.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at GFL Environmental as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.165. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for GFL Environmental
Strength
No major strengths identified for GFL.
Weakness
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Commercial Services market.
Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.
Opportunity
Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.
Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.
Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.
Threat
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
Moving On:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For GFL Environmental, we've compiled three additional aspects you should further research:
