Estimating The Fair Value Of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS)

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

View our latest analysis for HSS Hire Group

Is HSS fairly valued?

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (£, Millions) £9.35 £9.29 £9.94 £10.63 £11.38 Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 7% Est @ 7% Est @ 7% Present Value Discounted @ 18.41% £7.89 £6.62 £5.99 £5.41 £4.89

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= UK£31m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.4%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 18.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£11m × (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (18.4% – 1.4%) = UK£68m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = UK£68m ÷ ( 1 + 18.4%)5 = UK£29m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£60m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of £0.35. Relative to the current share price of £0.33, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 5.9% discount to what it is available for right now.

LSE:HSS Intrinsic Value Export January 2nd 19 More

The assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at HSS Hire Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 18.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.977. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. For HSS, I’ve put together three fundamental factors you should look at: