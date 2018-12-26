Estimating The Fair Value Of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (BIT:INW)

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (BIT:INW) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in December 2018 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €78.36 €98.53 €184.70 €214.00 €235.79 Source Analyst x7 Analyst x6 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ 10.18% Present Value Discounted @ 8.36% €72.31 €83.92 €145.18 €155.23 €157.85

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €614m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.8%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €236m × (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (8.4% – 1.8%) = €3.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €3.7b ÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)5 = €2.4b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €3.1b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of €5.1. Relative to the current share price of €6, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

