Estimating The Fair Value Of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£1.53m UK£1.62m UK£1.69m UK£1.74m UK£1.79m UK£1.83m UK£1.86m UK£1.88m UK£1.91m UK£1.93m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 7.96% Est @ 5.83% Est @ 4.35% Est @ 3.31% Est @ 2.58% Est @ 2.07% Est @ 1.71% Est @ 1.46% Est @ 1.29% Est @ 1.17% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 5.8% UK£1.4 UK£1.4 UK£1.4 UK£1.4 UK£1.3 UK£1.3 UK£1.2 UK£1.2 UK£1.1 UK£1.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£13m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£1.9m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (5.8%– 0.9%) = UK£39m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£39m÷ ( 1 + 5.8%)10= UK£22m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£35m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.5, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Intercede Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.026. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Intercede Group, we've compiled three essential items you should explore:

