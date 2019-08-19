Estimating The Fair Value Of Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX)

How far off is Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Inventronics

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$126.9k CA$105.6k CA$93.8k CA$87.0k CA$83.0k CA$80.9k CA$79.9k CA$79.7k CA$80.1k CA$80.7k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -24.87% Est @ -16.83% Est @ -11.19% Est @ -7.25% Est @ -4.49% Est @ -2.56% Est @ -1.21% Est @ -0.26% Est @ 0.4% Est @ 0.86% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 13.87% CA$0.1 CA$0.08 CA$0.06 CA$0.05 CA$0.04 CA$0.04 CA$0.03 CA$0.03 CA$0.02 CA$0.02

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CA$496.0k

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 13.9%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$81k × (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (13.9% – 1.9%) = CA$691k

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = CA$CA$691k ÷ ( 1 + 13.9%)10 = CA$188.47k

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$684.42k. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of CA$0.16. Relative to the current share price of CA$0.13, the company appears about fair value at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

TSXV:IVX Intrinsic value, August 19th 2019 More

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Inventronics as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 2. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.