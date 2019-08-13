Estimating The Fair Value Of Jackspeed Corporation Limited (SGX:J17)

Does the August share price for Jackspeed Corporation Limited (SGX:J17) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Jackspeed

What's the estimated valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) SGD6.1m SGD6.0m SGD5.9m SGD5.9m SGD6.0m SGD6.0m SGD6.1m SGD6.2m SGD6.4m SGD6.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -4.24% Est @ -2.28% Est @ -0.9% Est @ 0.06% Est @ 0.73% Est @ 1.2% Est @ 1.53% Est @ 1.76% Est @ 1.93% Est @ 2.04% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 14.22% SGD5.4 SGD4.6 SGD4.0 SGD3.5 SGD3.1 SGD2.7 SGD2.4 SGD2.2 SGD1.9 SGD1.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= SGD31.4m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 14.2%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$6.5m × (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (14.2% – 2.3%) = S$56m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = SGDS$56m ÷ ( 1 + 14.2%)10 = SGD14.74m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is SGD46.13m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of SGD0.15. Relative to the current share price of SGD0.14, the company appears about fair value at a 12% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

SGX:J17 Intrinsic value, August 13th 2019 More

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Jackspeed as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 2. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.