Estimating The Fair Value Of Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG)

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

Does the January share price for Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Johns Lyng Group

Is Johns Lyng Group fairly valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

AU$45.7m

AU$55.4m

AU$69.6m

AU$87.2m

AU$100.3m

AU$111.4m

AU$120.7m

AU$128.4m

AU$134.9m

AU$140.4m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x6

Analyst x6

Analyst x5

Analyst x2

Est @ 15.04%

Est @ 11.09%

Est @ 8.32%

Est @ 6.38%

Est @ 5.03%

Est @ 4.08%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.4%

AU$43.0

AU$49.0

AU$57.8

AU$68.0

AU$73.5

AU$76.8

AU$78.2

AU$78.1

AU$77.1

AU$75.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$676m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$140m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.4%– 1.9%) = AU$3.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$3.1b÷ ( 1 + 6.4%)10= AU$1.7b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$2.4b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$8.8, the company appears about fair value at a 3.6% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Johns Lyng Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.038. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Johns Lyng Group, there are three pertinent items you should further examine:

  1. Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Johns Lyng Group that you should be aware of.

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for JLG's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • 3 attractive income stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation at 40-year highs, this trio can help strengthen your dwindling purchasing power

    Inflation is at 40-year highs. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • Get ready for the climb. Here’s what history says about stock-market returns during Fed rate-hike cycles.

    As it turns out, during so-called Federal Reserve interest rate-hike cycles, which we seem set to enter as early as March, the U.S. stock market tends to perform strongly, not poorly.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • 3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investors who buy and hold stocks for several years instead of trading in and out of positions on a regular basis tend to do much better. Three energy companies that look like good companies to buy and hold for several years right now are Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG), NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). Here's why these three energy stocks are ideal candidates for a buy-and-hold portfolio.

  • What Assets Should Be Included in Your Trust?

    A revocable living trust is a great tool to help your assets pass smoothly to your beneficiaries, and it can significantly reduce the headaches of probate. However, while some assets belong in a trust, others cannot (or should not) go into one.

  • 3 Bargain Stocks Cathie Wood Loves

    In 2020, there was no bigger investing star than ARK portfolio manager Cathie Wood. After the steep sell-off in growth stocks, investors may want to check out Wood's portfolios for high-quality, beaten-down names that may have been overly punished. IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and app observability company Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is the 15th largest holding in Wood's ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG).

  • 2 Risky Growth Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Growth stocks, on balance, have fallen out of favor in recent months. Political gridlock in Washington, D.C., historically high inflation rates, and concerns about an interest rate increase have dampened investors' appetite for risk. Which unloved biotech stocks should risk-tolerant investors have on their radar right now?

  • The Fed Is Raising Interest Rates: These Growth Stocks Can Still Double in 2022

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently confirmed that the central bank will be raising interest rates this year, and previous comments suggest that multiple rate hikes could be in the works. Rising interest rates have typically meant a much weaker backdrop for growth stocks, but there are also companies in the category that already trade at steep discounts and could be poised for big gains despite less favorable macroeconomic conditions. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has profiled stocks that could still be capable of doubling before the year is out.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in January

    If you're looking to invest in artificial intelligence companies, these three are amazing growth ideas.

  • Sleep Well at Night in 2022 With This 4.8% Dividend Stock

    High-yielding passive income is hard to find these days. This stock should keep paying you like clockwork.

  • This Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrency Stock Could Outpace Bitcoin in 2022

    Is "crypto-winter" here? Consider this stock as a sneaky long-term play on the cryptocurrency space.

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • Doug Kass: The Era of Irresponsible Bullishness May Soon Be Over

    It's now clear that the first part of January has exhibited a marked change and reversal in pattern.

  • Investing: Goldman Sachs destroys one of the most persistent myths about stocks

    Many market watchers use above-average CAPE readings as a signal that stocks should underperform or even fall as it reverts back to its long-term mean. But CAPE’s mean doesn’t actually have much pull.

  • Want a 54% to 244% Return? Try These Growth Stocks, Wall Street Says

    The tech sector is having a rough couple of months, but top Wall Street firms have identified some enticing opportunities.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Illinois-based Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) is one of the strongest cannabis stocks right now. This means holding additional licenses gives Green Thumb a huge competitive advantage over its peers. Total revenue surged 49% to $233.7 million from the year-ago quarter.