Estimating The Fair Value Of Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL)

Does the July share price for Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Joules Group

The method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£11.6m UK£11.0m UK£10.7m UK£10.5m UK£10.4m UK£10.4m UK£10.4m UK£10.5m UK£10.6m UK£10.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -2.91% Est @ -1.67% Est @ -0.8% Est @ -0.2% Est @ 0.23% Est @ 0.53% Est @ 0.73% Est @ 0.88% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 9.4% UK£10.6 UK£9.2 UK£8.2 UK£7.3 UK£6.7 UK£6.1 UK£5.6 UK£5.1 UK£4.7 UK£4.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£67m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£11m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (9.4%– 1.2%) = UK£132m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£132m÷ ( 1 + 9.4%)10= UK£54m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£121m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.1, the company appears about fair value at a 3.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

AIM:JOUL Discounted Cash Flow July 5th 2020 More

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Joules Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.177. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.