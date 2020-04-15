Estimating The Fair Value Of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELY.A)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELY.A) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The method
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|US$41.0m
|US$45.5m
|US$36.0m
|US$31.0m
|US$28.1m
|US$26.4m
|US$25.4m
|US$24.9m
|US$24.7m
|US$24.7m
|Growth Rate Estimate Source
|Analyst x1
|Analyst x1
|Est @ -20.78%
|Est @ -14.02%
|Est @ -9.29%
|Est @ -5.98%
|Est @ -3.67%
|Est @ -2.04%
|Est @ -0.91%
|Est @ -0.11%
|Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8%
|US$38.4
|US$39.9
|US$29.6
|US$23.8
|US$20.3
|US$17.8
|US$16.1
|US$14.8
|US$13.7
|US$12.8
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$227m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.7%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.8%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$25m× (1 + 1.7%) ÷ 6.8%– 1.7%) = US$500m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$500m÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= US$260m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$487m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$14.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Important assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kelly Services as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.923. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Kelly Services, We've compiled three important factors you should look at:
