Estimating The Fair Value Of Kingsrose Mining Limited (ASX:KRM)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Kingsrose Mining Limited (ASX:KRM) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$5.27m AU$3.68m AU$2.93m AU$2.52m AU$2.29m AU$2.16m AU$2.08m AU$2.04m AU$2.02m AU$2.02m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -43.73% Est @ -30.07% Est @ -20.51% Est @ -13.82% Est @ -9.13% Est @ -5.85% Est @ -3.56% Est @ -1.95% Est @ -0.82% Est @ -0.04% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3% AU$5.0 AU$3.3 AU$2.4 AU$2.0 AU$1.7 AU$1.5 AU$1.4 AU$1.3 AU$1.2 AU$1.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$20m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$2.0m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (6.3%– 1.8%) = AU$46m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$46m÷ ( 1 + 6.3%)10= AU$25m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$45m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.07, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kingsrose Mining as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.066. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Kingsrose Mining, there are three further factors you should further research:

