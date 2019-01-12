Estimating The Fair Value Of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (AMS:PHIA)

Does the January share price for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (AMS:PHIA) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will use the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Koninklijke Philips by following the link below.

The model

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €1.67k €1.91k €2.34k €2.40k €2.87k Source Analyst x13 Analyst x10 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Present Value Discounted @ 8.14% €1.54k €1.63k €1.85k €1.75k €1.94k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €8.7b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 0.7%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €2.9b × (1 + 0.7%) ÷ (8.1% – 0.7%) = €39b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €39b ÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)5 = €26b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €35b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of €37.8. Compared to the current share price of €30.5, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 19% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Koninklijke Philips as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.