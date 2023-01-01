Estimating The Fair Value Of Kumpulan Fima Berhad (KLSE:KFIMA)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Kumpulan Fima Berhad (KLSE:KFIMA) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM80.5m RM69.4m RM63.4m RM60.2m RM58.8m RM58.4m RM58.8m RM59.7m RM60.9m RM62.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -21.28% Est @ -13.83% Est @ -8.62% Est @ -4.97% Est @ -2.41% Est @ -0.62% Est @ 0.63% Est @ 1.51% Est @ 2.12% Est @ 2.55% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM71.7 RM55.0 RM44.8 RM37.9 RM32.9 RM29.2 RM26.1 RM23.6 RM21.5 RM19.6

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM362m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM62m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM741m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM741m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM233m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM595m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM2.0, the company appears about fair value at a 9.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kumpulan Fima Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.226. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Kumpulan Fima Berhad, we've compiled three relevant factors you should further examine:

