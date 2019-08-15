Estimating The Fair Value Of Mexan Limited (HKG:22)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Mexan Limited (HKG:22) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (HK$, Millions) HK$25.7m HK$27.5m HK$28.9m HK$30.2m HK$31.3m HK$32.3m HK$33.2m HK$34.1m HK$34.9m HK$35.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 8.89% Est @ 6.82% Est @ 5.38% Est @ 4.36% Est @ 3.66% Est @ 3.16% Est @ 2.81% Est @ 2.57% Est @ 2.4% Est @ 2.28% Present Value (HK$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.45% HK$23.7 HK$23.4 HK$22.7 HK$21.8 HK$20.9 HK$19.9 HK$18.8 HK$17.8 HK$16.8 HK$15.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= HK$201.7m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = HK$36m × (1 + 2%) ÷ (8.4% – 2%) = HK$565m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = HK$HK$565m ÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10 = HK$251.13m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is HK$452.81m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of HK$0.23. Relative to the current share price of HK$0.19, the company appears about fair value at a 17% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Mexan as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.969. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.