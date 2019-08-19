Estimating The Fair Value Of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Does the August share price for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Nomad Foods fairly valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €281.0m €267.9m €261.3m €259.0m €259.4m €261.9m €265.8m €270.7m €276.5m €282.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ -4.67% Est @ -2.45% Est @ -0.9% Est @ 0.19% Est @ 0.95% Est @ 1.49% Est @ 1.86% Est @ 2.12% Est @ 2.3% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 8.42% €259.2 €227.9 €205.0 €187.4 €173.2 €161.2 €150.9 €141.8 €133.5 €126.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €1.8b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.7%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €283m × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (8.4% – 2.7%) = €5.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = €€5.1b ÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10 = €2.27b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €4.04b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate in the company’s reported currency of €20.77. However, NOMD’s primary listing is in United Kingdom, and 1 share of NOMD in EUR represents 1.11 ( EUR/ USD) share of NYSE:NOMD, so the intrinsic value per share in USD is $23.04. Compared to the current share price of $20.95, the company appears about fair value at a 9.1% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

NYSE:NOMD Intrinsic value, August 19th 2019

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Nomad Foods as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.856. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.