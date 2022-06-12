Estimating The Fair Value Of Pearl River Holdings Limited (CVE:PRH)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

How far off is Pearl River Holdings Limited (CVE:PRH) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

View our latest analysis for Pearl River Holdings

The model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions)

CN¥3.40m

CN¥2.43m

CN¥1.96m

CN¥1.70m

CN¥1.55m

CN¥1.47m

CN¥1.42m

CN¥1.39m

CN¥1.38m

CN¥1.37m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ -41.26%

Est @ -28.42%

Est @ -19.42%

Est @ -13.13%

Est @ -8.72%

Est @ -5.64%

Est @ -3.48%

Est @ -1.97%

Est @ -0.91%

Est @ -0.17%

Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 7.8%

CN¥3.2

CN¥2.1

CN¥1.6

CN¥1.3

CN¥1.1

CN¥0.9

CN¥0.8

CN¥0.8

CN¥0.7

CN¥0.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥13m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥1.4m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (7.8%– 1.6%) = CN¥22m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥22m÷ ( 1 + 7.8%)10= CN¥10m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥23m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$0.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Pearl River Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.480. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Pearl River Holdings, we've put together three pertinent aspects you should look at:

  1. Risks: For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Pearl River Holdings (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

  2. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

  3. Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the TSXV every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Could Be 35% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Does the June share price for D.R. Horton, Inc. ( NYSE:DHI ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • Is Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Trading At A 39% Discount?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Baxter International Inc. ( NYSE:BAX ) by taking the...

  • Down 45%, There Has Never Been a Better Time to Buy This Dow Growth Stock

    The broader stock market has had a rough six months, with the Nasdaq Composite down around 22%, the S&P 500 down 11%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 7%. In six months, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock has lost over 28% of its value and is down around 47% from its all-time high set in March 2021. Investors were able to count on Disney's dividends during past downturns.

  • If You Bought 1,000 Shares of This Dividend Stock, Your Passive Income Will Have Grown Nearly Sixfold

    Building a recurring stream of income that covers all your expenses is an excellent path to financial freedom.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in March, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time this year, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bit

  • When Will the Nasdaq Bear Market End? Here's What History Shows

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which includes many of those growth stocks, is currently down 24% from its high set in the fourth quarter of 2021. When will the Nasdaq bear market end? Let's first address what a bear market is.

  • 5 Cutting-Edge Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since hitting their respective all-time highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 have entered correction territory with declines of more than 10%. Meanwhile, the growth-stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite has lost about a quarter of its value, placing it firmly in a bear market. The first highly innovative company with all the tools necessary to quintuple investors' money by the turn of the decade is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    No two ways about it: It's been a challenging year on Wall Street. Since the curtain opened on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have both fallen by a double-digit percentage. Meanwhile, the growth stock-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has declined by a peak of 31% since hitting its record-closing high in November.

  • How to Make Money (or Even Get Rich) During a Stock Market Crash

    Nobody knows when a stock (or the stock market) has hit bottom. People can speculate -- and every analyst hoping for a little bit of television fame most certainly will -- but no person, no matter how many past predictions they claim to have gotten right knows when a stock or the market has fallen as low as it will go. Down markets, bear markets, market crashes -- whatever you want to call them follow no rules.

  • ‘Catastrophically bad’ inflation report is boosting chances of a 75-basis-point interest-rate hike next week

    Friday’s consumer-price index report for May — which showed the annual headline U.S. inflation rate climbing to 8.6% in May, with few signs of having peaked — is boosting the chances of a jumbo-sized rate increase by monetary-policy makers as soon as next week, and eliciting dire warnings that central bankers have completely lost control of prices. Fed funds futures traders now see a 21% chance of a 75-basis-point hike in June, up from just 3.6% on Thursday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Beneath the issue of where the Fed goes from here is a much more fundamental and serious problem: Some observers fear the U.S. central bank has already effectively lost control of inflation.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    “Ball of confusion, that's what the world is today,” sang the Temptations on their 1970 classic, a sentiment which can readily apply to the stock market’s present state. It’s hard to get a grip on the market’s choppy action in 2022 and investors could use a clear signal to follow when considering a new investment. One way to get a head start is by tracking the moves of the insiders. These are the corporate officers with in-depth knowledge of the companies they helm. To keep the playing field lev

  • The stock market can return to record highs this year as inflation shows signs of cooling down despite May's hot CPI print, Fundstrat says

    "We stick with our view that stocks strengthen in 2H and even revisit prior highs," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • Larry Summers Says Fed Forecasts Look Ridiculous, Warns on Rate Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve has failed to account for its mistakes and to realize the damage to its credibility after the latest inflation data dashed hopes that a peak had been reached.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingChina A

  • QuantumScape loses manufacturing chief over management style mismatch

    Celina Mikolajczak, who has held senior roles at Tesla and Panasonic, resigned from QuantumScape less than a year after taking the chief manufacturing officer position at the solid-state battery company, according to a regulatory filing. Mikolajczak and QuantumScape are parting ways over "differing management styles between the parties," the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states. Mikolajczak will move to an advisory role on the company’s scientific advisory board.

  • Is This 9% Dividend Yield Too Good to Pass Up?

    The challenge is in finding a dividend stock that strikes a good balance between paying out a high dividend and at the same time offering sufficient safety. Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) stands out for its impressive dividend yield of 8.8%, which is well above the S&P 500's yield of about 1.4%. Skeptical investors may wonder if it is too good to be true.

  • Want Loads of Passive Income? Avoid These 3 (Very) Tempting Mistakes

    Dividend stocks are just as prone as other stocks to underperforming the market and doing pretty much everything except what you want them to do -- increase and pay out. The catch is that some of the worst dividend investing mistakes are disguised as being juicy opportunities. Let's go over three of the most tempting and most destructive foibles so that you'll be protected against them when you're figuring out which passive income stocks are worth your money.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time, and few wise individuals would challenge that notion. Two businesses Buffett holds that I think are great long-term investments are Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Visa (NYSE: V). Snowflake is exactly the opposite of a stock you'd think Buffett would invest in; it's a fast-growing tech player in the data cloud space.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest has seen all its gains wiped out in a nightmarish 2022 — but investors aren't losing faith

    Analysts told Insider that Wood continues to appeal as "a sort of messiah figure" despite suffering heavy losses this year.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Amazon Stock?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) may be a household word for many of us. The split doesn't change the company's market value. Amazon is now trading for about $120 after trading for more than $2,000 a share prior to the operation.