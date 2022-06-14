Estimating The Fair Value Of PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$15.7m AU$23.0m AU$26.0m AU$28.2m AU$30.0m AU$31.5m AU$32.8m AU$33.9m AU$34.9m AU$35.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 8.41% Est @ 6.43% Est @ 5.04% Est @ 4.07% Est @ 3.39% Est @ 2.91% Est @ 2.58% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7% AU$14.7 AU$20.2 AU$21.4 AU$21.7 AU$21.6 AU$21.3 AU$20.8 AU$20.1 AU$19.4 AU$18.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$199m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$36m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (6.7%– 1.8%) = AU$737m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$737m÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= AU$384m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$583m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$6.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at PWR Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.166. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For PWR Holdings, there are three essential items you should further examine:

