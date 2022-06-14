Estimating The Fair Value Of PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH)

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for PWR Holdings

Step by step through the calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

AU$15.7m

AU$23.0m

AU$26.0m

AU$28.2m

AU$30.0m

AU$31.5m

AU$32.8m

AU$33.9m

AU$34.9m

AU$35.8m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x3

Analyst x3

Analyst x2

Est @ 8.41%

Est @ 6.43%

Est @ 5.04%

Est @ 4.07%

Est @ 3.39%

Est @ 2.91%

Est @ 2.58%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7%

AU$14.7

AU$20.2

AU$21.4

AU$21.7

AU$21.6

AU$21.3

AU$20.8

AU$20.1

AU$19.4

AU$18.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$199m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$36m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (6.7%– 1.8%) = AU$737m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$737m÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= AU$384m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$583m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$6.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at PWR Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.166. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For PWR Holdings, there are three essential items you should further examine:

  1. Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for PWR Holdings you should know about.

  2. Future Earnings: How does PWH's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the ASX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Delivers Bad News

    Rivian and other EV starts-ups are struggling with various challenges as they try to carve out a piece of the market.

  • Want $4,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These Dividend Stocks Now

    Passive income is loosely defined as income generated without active involvement. Three common sources from which investors can generate this type of income is ownership of rental property, licensing royalties, and stock dividends -- a favorite among investors such as Warren Buffett. Investing in these stocks can put investors on the right path toward achieving their financial goals and enjoying the benefits passive income brings.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in March, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time this year, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bit

  • The Bear Market Is Officially Here. What Comes Next, According to History.

    Things will probably get worse before they get better. But in the past, the S&P 500 rose 17% on average in the year after a bear market.

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

    The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummeted Monday after a major cryptocurrency lender effectively failed and halted all withdrawals from its platform, citing “extreme market conditions.” Ethereum, another widely followed cryptocurrency, was down roughly 17%. Celsius, with roughly 1.7 million customers and more than $10 billion in assets, gave no indication in its announcement when it would allow users to access their funds.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Caterpillar to move headquarters to Texas from Illinois in fresh blow to the Chicago area

    Caterpillar Inc. will move its headquarters to near Dallas-Forth Worth, in another blow to the Chicago area, which last month lost the Boeing headquarters.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 3 Discounted Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These innovative growth stocks are well off their highs and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in a Fed-Induced Bear Market

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 2.1% to 8.4%, are ideal buys in a plunging market.

  • 'Never say never': Wall Street contemplates a shock decision from the Fed

    Betting markets and some Wall Street firms are now predicting a larger-than-expected bump in short-term interest rates, expectations are Powell will stick to his communicated strategy of raising rates by 0.50% this week.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed. How Much More It Could Fall.

    The S&P 500 is showing clear signs of weakness that have it on a path for more losses—even to 3250, chart watchers say.

  • ‘Liquidation panic’ has taken over the stock, bond and crypto markets — and this may be the beginning of the end

    The U.S. stock market is experiencing a liquidation panic where everything is getting sold. Analysis from Rob Hanna of Quantifiable Edges suggests a rare Inverse Zweig Breadth Thrust (ZBT). Notwithstanding the fact that negative ZBTs were not part of Marty Zweig’s work as detailed in his book, “Winning on Wall Street,” this study is nearing “torturing the data until it talks” territory.

  • Tesla Announced 3-for-1 Stock Split, Larry Ellison To Step Down as Board Member

    Tesla finally revealed the long-awaited details of its stock split -- it's going to be 3-for-1-- late on June 10 in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. The company also said that board...

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • This is One of the Easiest Ways to Gift Assets When You Die

    Parents and grandparents looking for a way to pass assets to their beneficiaries should consider a bare trust, also known as a naked trust or simple trust. It is one of the simplest forms of a trust but can still … Continue reading → The post How Does a Bare Trust Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Strategist who nailed the recent S&P 500 top says three things are needed for a market bottom

    Our call of the day from Adam Kobeissi says three factors will spell the next bottom, and markets haven't seen any of them yet.

  • Why This REIT Will Thrive During a Recession

    With the Federal Reserve strongly hinting at raising fed-funds rates multiple times this year, investors' fears of a possible recession have risen accordingly. In the first quarter of this year, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell at a 6.5% annualized rate. According to the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow Index, second-quarter GDP growth is predicted to come in below 1%.