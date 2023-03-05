Estimating The Fair Value Of q.beyond AG (ETR:QBY)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, q.beyond fair value estimate is €1.02

Current share price of €0.99 suggests q.beyond is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for QBY is €1.63, which is 60% above our fair value estimate

How far off is q.beyond AG (ETR:QBY) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €2.24m €6.33m €7.00m €7.46m €7.80m €8.05m €8.24m €8.38m €8.48m €8.56m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Est @ 6.50% Est @ 4.60% Est @ 3.27% Est @ 2.33% Est @ 1.68% Est @ 1.23% Est @ 0.91% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3% €2.1 €5.6 €5.8 €5.8 €5.7 €5.6 €5.4 €5.1 €4.9 €4.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €51m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €8.6m× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (6.3%– 0.2%) = €140m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €140m÷ ( 1 + 6.3%)10= €76m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €127m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €1.0, the company appears about fair value at a 2.8% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at q.beyond as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.031. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For q.beyond, we've put together three pertinent elements you should look at:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for q.beyond you should know about. Future Earnings: How does QBY's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

