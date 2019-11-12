Estimating The Fair Value Of REF Holdings Limited (HKG:1631)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of REF Holdings Limited (HKG:1631) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for REF Holdings

The model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (HK$, Millions) HK$14.3m HK$12.3m HK$11.2m HK$10.6m HK$10.2m HK$10.0m HK$9.98m HK$10.00m HK$10.1m HK$10.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -20.48% Est @ -13.74% Est @ -9.01% Est @ -5.71% Est @ -3.4% Est @ -1.78% Est @ -0.64% Est @ 0.15% Est @ 0.71% Est @ 1.1% Present Value (HK$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% HK$13.3 HK$10.7 HK$9.0 HK$7.9 HK$7.1 HK$6.5 HK$6.0 HK$5.6 HK$5.2 HK$4.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = HK$76m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = HK$10m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ 7.6%– 2.0%) = HK$186m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= HK$186m÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= HK$89m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is HK$165m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of HK$0.7, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

SEHK:1631 Intrinsic value, November 12th 2019 More

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at REF Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.841. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.