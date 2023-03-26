Estimating The Fair Value Of Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Renew Holdings fair value estimate is UK£7.23

With UK£6.85 share price, Renew Holdings appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Analyst price target for RNWH is UK£9.20, which is 27% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£40.7m UK£40.6m UK£44.9m UK£43.5m UK£42.6m UK£42.2m UK£42.1m UK£42.1m UK£42.3m UK£42.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ -3.20% Est @ -1.89% Est @ -0.98% Est @ -0.34% Est @ 0.11% Est @ 0.42% Est @ 0.64% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% UK£37.7 UK£34.8 UK£35.6 UK£31.9 UK£29.0 UK£26.6 UK£24.5 UK£22.7 UK£21.1 UK£19.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£283m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£43m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.0%– 1.2%) = UK£625m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£625m÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= UK£289m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£572m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£6.9, the company appears about fair value at a 5.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Renew Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.988. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Renew Holdings

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Construction market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Renew Holdings, we've put together three relevant elements you should further research:

Risks: Be aware that Renew Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about... Future Earnings: How does RNWH's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

