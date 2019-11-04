Estimating The Fair Value Of Second Chance Properties Ltd (SGX:528)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Second Chance Properties Ltd (SGX:528) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$13.1m S$12.7m S$12.5m S$12.4m S$12.5m S$12.6m S$12.8m S$13.0m S$13.2m S$13.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -5.54% Est @ -3.18% Est @ -1.54% Est @ -0.39% Est @ 0.42% Est @ 0.99% Est @ 1.38% Est @ 1.66% Est @ 1.85% Est @ 1.99% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% S$12.1 S$10.9 S$9.9 S$9.1 S$8.5 S$7.9 S$7.4 S$7.0 S$6.6 S$6.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$85m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$13m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ 8.1%– 2.3%) = S$239m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$239m÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= S$110m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$195m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.2, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Second Chance Properties as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.968. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.