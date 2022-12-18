Estimating The Fair Value Of Senheng New Retail Berhad (KLSE:SENHENG)

How far off is Senheng New Retail Berhad (KLSE:SENHENG) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM80.8m RM77.1m RM75.6m RM75.4m RM76.0m RM77.3m RM79.0m RM81.1m RM83.4m RM86.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -1.95% Est @ -0.30% Est @ 0.86% Est @ 1.66% Est @ 2.23% Est @ 2.63% Est @ 2.90% Est @ 3.10% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM72.9 RM62.7 RM55.5 RM49.9 RM45.4 RM41.7 RM38.4 RM35.6 RM33.0 RM30.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM466m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM86m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM1.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM1.2b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM436m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM902m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Senheng New Retail Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.025. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Senheng New Retail Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Specialty Retail industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Specialty Retail market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

SENHENG's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Senheng New Retail Berhad, we've compiled three further factors you should further examine:

