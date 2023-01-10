Estimating The Fair Value Of Southern Packaging Group Limited (SGX:BQP)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Southern Packaging Group Limited (SGX:BQP) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions)

CN¥14.0m

CN¥16.1m

CN¥17.9m

CN¥19.4m

CN¥20.6m

CN¥21.6m

CN¥22.5m

CN¥23.3m

CN¥24.0m

CN¥24.6m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ 20.77%

Est @ 15.10%

Est @ 11.13%

Est @ 8.35%

Est @ 6.40%

Est @ 5.04%

Est @ 4.08%

Est @ 3.42%

Est @ 2.95%

Est @ 2.62%

Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 16%

CN¥12.1

CN¥12.0

CN¥11.5

CN¥10.8

CN¥9.9

CN¥9.0

CN¥8.1

CN¥7.2

CN¥6.4

CN¥5.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥93m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 16%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥25m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (16%– 1.9%) = CN¥180m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥180m÷ ( 1 + 16%)10= CN¥42m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥134m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.3, the company appears about fair value at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Southern Packaging Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 16%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.990. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Southern Packaging Group

Strength

  • No major strengths identified for BQP.

Weakness

  • Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Packaging market.

Opportunity

  • Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

  • Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

  • Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine BQP's earnings prospects.

Threat

  • Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

  • Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Southern Packaging Group, we've compiled three additional aspects you should further research:

  1. Risks: For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Southern Packaging Group (3 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

  2. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

  3. Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Singaporean stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

