Estimating The Fair Value Of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Viant Technology

Crunching the numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$59.3m

US$69.8m

US$24.0m

US$27.0m

US$31.0m

US$24.7m

US$21.3m

US$19.4m

US$18.3m

US$17.7m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ -20.34%

Est @ -13.65%

Est @ -8.97%

Est @ -5.69%

Est @ -3.39%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3%

US$55.8

US$61.8

US$20.0

US$21.2

US$22.8

US$17.1

US$13.9

US$11.9

US$10.6

US$9.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$244m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$18m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.3%– 2.0%) = US$416m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$416m÷ ( 1 + 6.3%)10= US$226m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$470m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$7.0, the company appears about fair value at a 10% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Viant Technology as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.989. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Viant Technology, we've compiled three fundamental elements you should assess:

  1. Risks: You should be aware of the 1 warning sign for Viant Technology we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company.

  2. Future Earnings: How does DSP's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NASDAQGS every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Goldman Sachs Says We're Entering a Commodity "Supercycle." Here Are 3 Names to Play It.

    2021 was a great year for commodities, but was this a one-year bump, or rather the start of a 10-year cycle?

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • The Stock Market Just Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2020. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The Fed, Washington, and earnings helped the S&P 500 soar after the pandemic. They’re behind its slide now.

  • Royal Dutch no more - Shell officially changes name

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shell officially changed its name on Friday, ditching "Royal Dutch", which has been part of its identity since 1907, following plans to scrap its dual share structure and move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain. The London and Amsterdam stock exchanges will reflect the name change on Jan. 25 while the New York Stock Exchange will follow on Jan. 31. The change will not affect share ownership and the A shares and B shares will remain unchanged for the time being, Shell said.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • ‘Godfather’ of technical analysis says the stock market could fall 20% or more, but don’t panic: ‘This market really, really did unbelievable’ for 18 months

    Prominent market technician Ralph Acampora says the recent bout of market volatility has him uneasy and now he's forecasting a deeper drop in the market.

  • 4 Index Funds I Predict Will Beat the Market in 2022

    The global economy's underpinnings are changing in a big way, which will help some industries while hurting others.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

    This pair of income-paying superstars offers a potent combination of steady growth and long-term value.

  • VIX Curve Inverts in Time-Honored Bull Signal Tied to Peak Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Selling has gotten intense enough in stocks that volatility indexes are pricing more turbulence in the here and now than in the future. The setup, known as an inverted VIX, is sometimes viewed as a positive for those hoping markets will calm.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppEarly Omicron Breakt

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Crashed This Week

    The start-up battery maker for electric vehicles is exploring other options, and the market isn't impressed.

  • Buy These 3 Potential 10X Stocks Now, and You Might Look Like a Genius Later

    Life as a growth stock investor hasn't been very much fun lately. Inflation and the eventual rise in interest rates continue to push against many small and mid-cap growth stocks, which are reaching new lows week after week. According to research by Upwork, more than 50% of the U.S. population could participate in freelancing by 2027, making it a permanent staple in the economy instead of a pandemic fluke.

  • A Stock Market Crash Is Inevitable. Here's How to Prepare

    The stock market is going to tank at some point. It's actually pretty common for the stock market to undergo corrections, where it loses at least 10% of its value but less than 20%. Full-blown stock market crashes are, thankfully, less common.

  • Want 98% to 148% Returns This Year? Wall Street Says Buy These 3 Stocks

    Wall Street doesn't always get it right. If you want returns of 98% to 148% this year, Wall Street analysts think that buying these three stocks could do the trick. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is an e-commerce leader that analysts really like these days.

  • MicroStrategy Plummets as SEC Rejects Its Bitcoin Accounting

    (Bloomberg Law) -- MicroStrategy Inc. can’t strip out Bitcoin’s wild swings from the unofficial accounting measures it touts to investors, the SEC said.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineCrypto Collapse Tests Faithful’s Infinite Supply of OptimismBitcoin Has Lost Half Its Value Since Hitting Record HighBad news for the MicroStrategy was

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Let's look at two monster stocks -- both of which are leaders in their fields and have historically demolished the market -- that could continue delivering excellent returns for years on end: HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). HCA Healthcare is one of the largest hospital chains in the U.S. The company owns a diverse portfolio of facilities, including acute care hospitals, surgery centers, psychiatric hospitals, and endoscopy centers. The company makes money based on occupancy levels in its facilities and the volume of services that physicians order for their patients.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineCrypto Collapse Tests Faithful’s Infinite Supply of Op

  • It’s Time to Bargain Hunt. 27 Picks to Beat the Stock Market From Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    In this week’s second 2022 Roundtable installment, Giroux highlights six stocks that, to his mind, have been unfairly punished. Mario Gabelli: I’ve been talking about the Atlanta Braves for a while. You can invest in the Braves through Liberty Braves Group [ticker: BATRA], a tracking stock controlled by John Malone’s Liberty Media It trades for $28, and there are 60 million shares outstanding.

  • Stock Jitters Grow as $3.3 Trillion of Options Expires in a Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Option expirations of more than $3 trillion are helping stoke market turbulence in a week already defined by the rout in stay-at-home stocks and gyrations in bonds. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Decline as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000American Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Re

  • The Fed Might End Up Needing to Actually Sell Some of Its Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in UkraineCrypto Collapse Tests Faithful’s Infinite Supply of OptimismBitcoin Has Lost Half Its Value Since Hitting Record HighThe process by which the Federal Reserve ultimately shrinks its balance shee