Estimating The Fair Value Of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

How far off is The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Williams Companies

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$2.90b

US$3.12b

US$3.12b

US$3.24b

US$3.34b

US$3.43b

US$3.51b

US$3.59b

US$3.67b

US$3.75b

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x5

Analyst x4

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Est @ 2.95%

Est @ 2.64%

Est @ 2.43%

Est @ 2.29%

Est @ 2.18%

Est @ 2.11%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6%

US$2.7k

US$2.7k

US$2.4k

US$2.3k

US$2.2k

US$2.1k

US$2.0k

US$1.9k

US$1.8k

US$1.6k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$22b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.7b× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.6%– 1.9%) = US$58b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$58b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= US$25b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$47b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$34.9, the company appears about fair value at a 9.4% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Williams Companies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.563. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Williams Companies, we've put together three further factors you should assess:

  1. Risks: For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Williams Companies (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for WMB's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NYSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Steelers dominated at LOS in preseason showdown with Jaguars

    The Jaguars bullied the Steelers line on both sides of the football.

  • This miner is dirt cheap and has a growing dividend – investors are mad to ignore it

    A deteriorating global economic outlook may dissuade some investors from buying shares at the moment. They may naturally feel there is a greater risk of loss as stock markets have largely been falling since the start of the year.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

  • Will Snowflake Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2030?

    Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has taken investors on a wild ride since its IPO in September 2020. The cloud-based data warehousing company went public at $120 per share, then more than doubled on its first trade to $245.

  • ‘Squashed like a bug’: Distressed-bond manager makes a multibillion-dollar options bet against Tesla

    Scott Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co, who made the prediction that Tesla would be "squashed like a bug" in a 2020 tweet, bought put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week, Bloomberg and Barron's reported.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptional Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    These stand-out growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • 2 Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (With Solid Upside to Boot)

    The stock market might be at a crossroads once again. In recent weeks, we’ve seen some solid gains, mostly across the board, as a rally has taken hold and moderated year-to-date losses on the major indexes. But is this rally running out of steam? Taking the bearish view of the current environment is Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson. He sees the gains right now as a bear market rally, and believes that markets will likely turn down again in the longer term. Laying out his p

  • 4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

    It's no wonder the S&P 500 and tech-centric Nasdaq Composite fell firmly into bear market territory. For patient investors with an eye for innovation, it's the perfect time to go shopping for growth stocks. The Nasdaq 100 is comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

  • GM stock is about to dust Tesla stock, analyst says

    Back up the EV on shares of General Motors, says this one analyst.

  • Friday’s $2.3 trillion options expiration could remove a critical avenue of support for stocks, analysts say

    On Friday, Rocky Fishman, the head of index volatility research at Goldman, sent a chart to MarketWatch illustrating the different types of stock-linked options that are set to expire, as well as whether they’re set to expire in the morning, or in the afternoon in New York. As Fishman explained in a note in June, options expiration adds a layer of “positioning complexity” to the market. Since the Federal Reserve announced its second 75 basis points interest-rate hike in July, market strategists including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic have cited positioning as the critical factor driving markets higher, as investors chased the rally by putting money back to work in the market.

  • The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 2 Stocks Hand Over Fist

    If you are an individual investor, you can follow the "smart money" since these institutions are required to make periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bridgewater Associates, founded in 1975 and now with about $150 billion of assets under management, has become one of the largest hedge funds in the world. As of June 30, the institutional investor owned more than 6.7 million shares valued at over $970 million.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • 7 REITs Paying Huge Dividends

    One of the big reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them. Here are seven REITs with better-than-average, hard-to-ignore dividend yields: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is paying 11.36% at a price of $12.57. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company specializes in res

  • The Three 'Kings' of High Dividend Yield

    Investors on the hunt for safe dividends should consider the Dividend Kings, a group of just 45 stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Of the Dividend Kings, three in particular have high yields above 4% and safe dividends. AbbVie Inc. is a pharmaceutical company spun off by Abbott Laboratories in 2013.

  • This Asset Has a 9.62% Yield, Guaranteed

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying This Insurer

    It was the worst first half for the S&P 500 in 50 years -- and Berkshire Hathaway was buying stocks aggressively. In the first quarter of 2022, CEO Warren Buffett and his investing team poured $51 billion into equities, and they added another $6 billion in the second quarter. One company that Buffett and Berkshire bought in both quarters was Markel (NYSE: MKL), which offers specialty insurance coverage.

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    A distressed market can be a scary place to invest your hard-earned money. Generally, companies that consistently pay and hike dividends are stable and safe stocks, so investors looking to earn some regular income in a volatile market should consider solid dividend stocks. Its consistent dividend hikes for 66 years are a sign of how secure the company is amid market highs and lows.

  • The New Era Of Real Estate Investing - A Simpler Path To Building Wealth

    Real estate is one of the greatest wealth-building assets of all time, providing stable returns through all market cycles. However, investing in real estate through traditional means is becoming increasingly difficult. The housing shortage has made it more difficult to find investment opportunities and surging home prices along with recent interest rate hikes have further limited the access to real estate investments. While this may seem like a death blow to many investors' dreams of becoming re

  • My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

    ‘My brother-in-law says we inherited the house, even though we paid full price for it and took care of her, without his help.’

  • Lockheed Martin (LMT) Wins Contract for Trident II (D5) Missile

    Lockheed Martin (LMT) clinches a $10.9-million contract to support the fiscal 2023 Trident II (D5) missile production schedule.