Estimating The Fair Value Of Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad (KLSE:YSPSAH)

The projected fair value for Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad is RM2.37 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM2.31 suggests Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad's peers are currently trading at a premium of 102% on average

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad (KLSE:YSPSAH) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM33.3m RM29.0m RM26.7m RM25.5m RM24.9m RM24.8m RM25.0m RM25.5m RM26.0m RM26.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -20.06% Est @ -12.97% Est @ -8.01% Est @ -4.53% Est @ -2.10% Est @ -0.40% Est @ 0.79% Est @ 1.62% Est @ 2.21% Est @ 2.62% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10.0% RM30.3 RM24.0 RM20.1 RM17.4 RM15.5 RM14.0 RM12.9 RM11.9 RM11.1 RM10.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM167m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM27m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10.0%– 3.6%) = RM431m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM431m÷ ( 1 + 10.0%)10= RM167m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM334m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM2.3, the company appears about fair value at a 2.4% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Pharmaceuticals market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine YSPSAH's earnings prospects.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for YSPSAH.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad, we've compiled three further elements you should look at:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Malaysian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

