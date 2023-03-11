Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • The projected fair value for Airgain is US$5.58 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Airgain's US$5.34 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

  • Our fair value estimate is 82% higher than Airgain's analyst price target of US$10.13

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Airgain

Is Airgain Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$3.66m

US$3.76m

US$3.85m

US$3.94m

US$4.03m

US$4.12m

US$4.21m

US$4.30m

US$4.39m

US$4.49m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ 2.99%

Est @ 2.71%

Est @ 2.52%

Est @ 2.38%

Est @ 2.29%

Est @ 2.22%

Est @ 2.18%

Est @ 2.15%

Est @ 2.12%

Est @ 2.11%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6%

US$3.4

US$3.2

US$3.0

US$2.8

US$2.7

US$2.5

US$2.4

US$2.2

US$2.1

US$2.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$26m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.5m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.6%– 2.1%) = US$70m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$70m÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= US$31m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$57m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$5.3, the company appears about fair value at a 4.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Airgain as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.098. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Airgain

Strength

  • Currently debt free.

Weakness

  • No major weaknesses identified for AIRG.

Opportunity

  • Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

  • Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

  • Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Airgain, there are three pertinent elements you should look at:

  1. Risks: We feel that you should assess the 2 warning signs for Airgain we've flagged before making an investment in the company.

  2. Future Earnings: How does AIRG's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

