Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN)

How far off is Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $145.0m $148.0m $151.1m $154.4m $157.8m $161.4m $165.0m $168.8m $172.6m $176.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 2.12% Est @ 2.18% Est @ 2.22% Est @ 2.25% Est @ 2.27% Est @ 2.28% Est @ 2.29% Est @ 2.3% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.25% $133.9 $126.3 $119.1 $112.4 $106.2 $100.3 $94.7 $89.5 $84.6 $79.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= $1.0b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$177m × (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.3% – 2.3%) = US$3.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = $US$3.0b ÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10 = $1.38b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is $2.42b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate in the company’s reported currency of $18.35. However, ANN’s primary listing is in Australia, and 1 share of ANN in USD represents 1.477 ( USD/ AUD) share of OTCPK:ANSL.F, so the intrinsic value per share in AUD is A$27.11. Relative to the current share price of A$27.1, the company appears about fair value at a 0.02% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ansell as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.996. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.