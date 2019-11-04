Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG (FRA:BBI)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG (FRA:BBI) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching the numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €12.1m €12.3m €12.5m €12.6m €12.7m €12.8m €12.9m €12.9m €13.0m €13.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 2.48% Est @ 1.8% Est @ 1.33% Est @ 1% Est @ 0.77% Est @ 0.61% Est @ 0.49% Est @ 0.41% Est @ 0.36% Est @ 0.32% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% €11.2 €10.4 €9.7 €9.0 €8.4 €7.8 €7.2 €6.6 €6.1 €5.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €82m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €13m× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ 8.7%– 0.2%) = €153m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €153m÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= €66m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €148m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €24.2, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.426. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.