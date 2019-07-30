Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BIJ)

How far off is Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BIJ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €20.0m €19.0m €17.0m €18.0m €17.5m €17.1m €16.9m €16.7m €16.7m €16.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -2.96% Est @ -2% Est @ -1.33% Est @ -0.87% Est @ -0.54% Est @ -0.31% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.44% €19.0 €17.1 €14.5 €14.6 €13.4 €12.5 €11.7 €11.0 €10.3 €9.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €133.7m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €17m × (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (5.4% – 0.2%) = €319m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = €€319m ÷ ( 1 + 5.4%)10 = €187.96m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €321.67m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of €41.19. Compared to the current share price of €39.8, the company appears about fair value at a 3.4% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

DB:BIJ Intrinsic value, July 30th 2019 More