Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation (HKG:8247)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation (HKG:8247) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We have to calculate the value of Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation slightly differently to other stocks because it is a biotechs company. In this approach dividends per share (DPS) are used, as free cash flow is difficult to estimate and often not reported by analysts. This often underestimates the value of a stock, but it can still be good as a comparison to competitors. We use the Gordon Growth Model, which assumes dividend will grow into perpetuity at a rate that can be sustained. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a company's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In this case we used the 10-year government bond rate (2%). The expected dividend per share is then discounted to today's value at a cost of equity of 10.6%. This results in an intrinsic value estimate in the company’s reported currency of CN¥0.99. However, 8247’s primary listing is in China, and 1 share of 8247 in CNY represents 1.111 ( CNY/ HKD) share of SEHK:8247, so the intrinsic value per share in HKD is HK$1.1. Compared to the current share price of HK$1.28, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Value Per Share = Expected Dividend Per Share / (Discount Rate - Perpetual Growth Rate)

= CN¥0.10 / (10.6% – 2%)

= HK$1.10

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.449. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.