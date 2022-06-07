Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG)

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Breville Group

Crunching the numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

-AU$17.7m

AU$169.8m

AU$76.3m

AU$145.1m

AU$163.3m

AU$168.2m

AU$172.7m

AU$176.8m

AU$180.8m

AU$184.5m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 3.02%

Est @ 2.65%

Est @ 2.4%

Est @ 2.22%

Est @ 2.09%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.5%

-AU$16.6

AU$150

AU$63.2

AU$113

AU$119

AU$116

AU$111

AU$107

AU$103

AU$98.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$964m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$185m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (6.5%– 1.8%) = AU$4.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$4.0b÷ ( 1 + 6.5%)10= AU$2.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$3.1b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$19.2, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Breville Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.100. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Breville Group, we've put together three essential elements you should explore:

  1. Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Breville Group (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for BRG's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Last Week, Amazon Stock Was $2,440. Today, Almost Everyone Can Afford It

    Now more expensive than Disney but cheaper than Netflix, Amazon hasn't done this in 20 years.

  • Warren Buffett Just Sold This Popular Stock -- Should You?

    When it comes to success with investing, Warren Buffett is hard to one-up, to say the least. On that note, in the first quarter of this year, the Oracle of Omaha's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), sold 100% of his three million AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) shares with a total value of around $410 million. Contrary to his stated preference of holding stocks for extraordinarily long periods, Buffett only established his position in the company in the third quarter of 2020.

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • This Just Happened for the First Time in Nvidia's History

    For the first time in its history, graphics processing unit (GPU) manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) generated a higher quarterly revenue in its data center segment than in its gaming division. This flip shows Nvidia's resilience as it faces several volatile markets. Once just a company focused on improving gaming graphics, Nvidia has expanded its product offerings to multiple other areas.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Fund legend Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • Federal jury convicts Todd and Julie Chrisley of bank fraud and tax evasion

    The Chrisley's former attorney was found guilty of conspiring in their scheme to evade the IRS.

  • Amazon's Split Loses Momentum, but These 2 Soaring Stocks Are Picking Up the Slack

    The stock market has struggled to sustain any sort of gains, and Tuesday morning, it appeared that Wall Street would once again let a minor market rally on Monday start to slip away. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had fallen 31 points to 4,090, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had lost 122 points to 12,482. A lot of buzz among stock traders has come from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently completed 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Rivian Writes Letter to Shareholders — Here’s What It Says

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian -- which had a blockbuster IPO in November but has since been struggling with supply chain issues and chip shortages -- recently had its first annual shareholder...

  • Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

    Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and it's slashing prices further to clear out amassed inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons. Target reported last month its profit for the fiscal first quarter tumbled 52% compared with the same period last year. Sales of big TVs and small kitchen appliances that Americans loaded up on during the pandemic have faded, leaving Target with a bloated inventory that it said must be marked down to sell.

  • Twitter Retreats As Musk Says The Company Materially Breached The Deal

    Elon Musk looks ready to terminate the deal if he does not see proof that spam and fake accounts represent less than 5% of Twitter users.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Soar 122%, Says Wall Street

    Navigating the market sell-off isn't easy, but following Wall Street's lead can be rewarding.

  • Here's How You Can Realistically Make $18,000 in Passive Income

    Here's how you can realistically make $18,000 in passive income each year. The average 401(k) account balance for individuals ages 65 and up was $255,151 in 2021, according to Vanguard. Indeed, the average 401(k) plan balance for individuals between the ages of 45 and 54 totaled more than $161,000 in 2021, based on Vanguard's data.

  • This Company Could Become The Next Great Dividend Stock. But Here's Why Most Investors Will Miss It.

    Quick: Name five companies that could be great dividend stocks over the next decade. Nearly a decade ago, the bigwigs of the alcohol industry -- specifically those running Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller -- decided to see what would happen if they combined their companies to form the world's largest beer maker. The cumulative result of AB-InBev's quest for industry domination was a balance sheet that had a staggering $122 billion in total debt.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeStoc

  • Down Over 50%, These 2 Tech Stocks Could Deliver Massive Gains in the Long Run

    Technology companies have fallen victim to the stock market's recent volatility, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Composite's 24% year-to-date pullback. Investors have headed for the exits in the wake of 40-year-high inflation, rising interest rates, and protracted concerns coupled to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Rather than purchasing shares of higher-priced, more speculative technology stocks, investors have mobbed to value-oriented companies and fixed income instruments.

  • Oracle quietly closes $28B deal to buy electronic health records company Cerner

    At the end of last year, just before Christmas, Oracle made a big move when it announced it was acquiring electronic health records company Cerner for $28 billion, thrusting it quickly into the top enterprise deal for 2021, just under the wire. Cerner certainly has the potential to do that, but it depends on how the two companies fit together in the end, and if Oracle can take all of that market potential and turn it into a viable business inside Oracle.

  • This Humble Dividend Stock Is Preparing for Takeoff

    Investing in promising young companies before they get big is a dream that most investors share. With real estate investment trusts (REITs), however, it's possible to have your cake and eat it too. NewLake Capital Partners (OTC: NLCP) is a REIT that focuses on property investments in the marijuana industry, which is itself young and rapidly growing.