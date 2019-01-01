Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO)

Does the January share price for Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Crunching the numbers

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $82.80 $86.30 $77.56 $69.70 $62.64 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -10.13% Est @ -10.13% Est @ -10.13% Present Value Discounted @ 9.87% $75.36 $71.49 $58.48 $47.83 $39.13

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$292m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.9%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 9.9%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$63m × (1 + 2.9%) ÷ (9.9% – 2.9%) = US$932m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$932m ÷ ( 1 + 9.9%)5 = US$582m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$874m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $12.53. Compared to the current share price of $11.49, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 8.3% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Career Education as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 9.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.982. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company.