Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching the numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$34.4m US$32.3m US$31.1m US$30.4m US$30.1m US$30.1m US$30.2m US$30.4m US$30.8m US$31.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -9.58% Est @ -6.18% Est @ -3.8% Est @ -2.14% Est @ -0.98% Est @ -0.16% Est @ 0.41% Est @ 0.81% Est @ 1.09% Est @ 1.28% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% US$32.2 US$28.2 US$25.3 US$23.1 US$21.4 US$20.0 US$18.7 US$17.6 US$16.6 US$15.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$218m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.7%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$31m× (1 + 1.7%) ÷ 7.1%– 1.7%) = US$594m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$594m÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= US$300m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$518m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$33.5, the company appears about fair value at a 6.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cass Information Systems as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.981. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.