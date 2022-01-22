Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$5.68m

US$5.05m

US$4.68m

US$4.45m

US$4.30m

US$4.22m

US$4.17m

US$4.15m

US$4.15m

US$4.16m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ -16.14%

Est @ -11.03%

Est @ -7.45%

Est @ -4.94%

Est @ -3.19%

Est @ -1.96%

Est @ -1.1%

Est @ -0.5%

Est @ -0.08%

Est @ 0.21%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.7%

US$5.2

US$4.2

US$3.5

US$3.1

US$2.7

US$2.4

US$2.2

US$2.0

US$1.8

US$1.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$28m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.2m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (9.7%– 0.9%) = US$48m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$48m÷ ( 1 + 9.7%)10= US$19m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$47m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at China Nonferrous Gold as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For China Nonferrous Gold, we've put together three relevant aspects you should assess:

  1. Risks: For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for China Nonferrous Gold (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

  2. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

  3. Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

